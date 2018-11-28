The annual Battle at the Ridge basketball tournament is slated for Thursday, Dec. 6, through Saturday, Dec. 8.

"We have some great teams in this year's Battle At The Ridge," head Blackhawk basketball coach Trent Loyd said. "Pea Ridge, Berryville, EStem, and Joe T. Robinson are all 4A classification. Neosho and McDonald County are coming in from Missouri.

"We also have Providence Academy from Rogers, Ark., and Bearden (2A) from south Arkansas."

"This tournament has become one of the best tournaments in the state of Arkansas.

"We are really excited about this years Battle At The Ridge," Loyd said. "We have another great field for one of the best basketball tournaments the state has to offer. The tournament would not be possible without Equity Bank and our other tournament sponsors. We are extremely grateful for all of the businesses sponsorships."

"Equity Bank is so proud to sponsor the tournament for the student athletes of Pea Ridge," Janet David, vice president/branch manager, Equity Bank, Pea Ridge.

In addition to Equity Bank, the gold sponsor, sponsors include silver: Arvest Bank, Winsupply Bentonville, International Decal Management and BSN; and bronze: Nestle Water, KidsCorp, John Rhine Realty, Courtyard Marriott and Chad Whatley Handyman Service.

Sports on 11/28/2018