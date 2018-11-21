Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe from the kitchen of D.A. Beard

4 large sweet potatoes

1 stick butter

1 c. sugar (or more to taste preference)

pinch salt

4 eggs

1 can evaporated milk

pecans

marshmallows

Boil four sweet potatoes until tender.

Peel off skin; beat throwing away strings. Beat in 1 stick butter and 1 cup sugar to taste. Add a pinch of salt and four eggs. Beat until creamy. Add can of milk until it's soupy.

Pour into a buttered dish and bake at 350 for about an hour.

Top with marshmallows and broil briefly until marshmallows are browned.

(May add a 1/2 cup of pecans, if desired.)

