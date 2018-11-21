Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe from the kitchen of D.A. Beard
4 large sweet potatoes
1 stick butter
1 c. sugar (or more to taste preference)
pinch salt
4 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
pecans
marshmallows
Boil four sweet potatoes until tender.
Peel off skin; beat throwing away strings. Beat in 1 stick butter and 1 cup sugar to taste. Add a pinch of salt and four eggs. Beat until creamy. Add can of milk until it's soupy.
Pour into a buttered dish and bake at 350 for about an hour.
Top with marshmallows and broil briefly until marshmallows are browned.
(May add a 1/2 cup of pecans, if desired.)
