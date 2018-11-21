City planners approved a lot split of property on Ryan Road during their regular meeting the first Tuesday in November, as well as two large scale developments -- one for the Donovan building on Slack Street and the other for Pea Ridge High School on West Pickens Road, which had been discussed during a tech review meeting.

The lot split, for 13511 Ryan Road, was requested by Christopher Donovan who said he plans to split a portion of the land to sell to a family member who wants to build on it. He said there's 30 acres.

City building official Tony Townsend said the land parcel was originally 90 acres and had been split twice before so the split had to have Planning Commission approval as he is not allowed to handle that many lot splits administratively.

"The number of splits I can do administratively is three on four lots. It's beyond administrative approval," Townsend said.

Josh Minton, an engineer with Minton Engineering, told city officials there were 449 parking spaces and all issues had been addressed during a tech review with city planners.

Townsend said the project does have Arkansas Health Department approval.

Minton said the project will have a private lift station and it has been reviewed by engineers.

"Will the school be able to handle the lift station?" Jerry Burton, planner asked. He was assured that all plans have both state and city approval.

Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, said there will be a detention pond.

"Having seen all emails and going over them several times, I make a motion to approve," Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, said of the large scale development plan for the new high school.

The next Planning Commission meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in City Hall.

