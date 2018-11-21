Warrants:

• Kyle Wesley Kemp, 26, Bentonville, contempt of court fail to pay fines and costs

Friday, Nov. 9

6:04 p.m. Police were notified of a driver who picked up a stray dog in the roadway near the high school because she was afraid it was going to be hit. The dog was impounded at Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. On Saturday, Nov. 10, Sonya Waddle, 29, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and received a citation in connection with animal at large.

Saturday, Nov. 10

8:53 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Humphrey Street in reference to two stray dogs. A resident had caught them. On Nov. 12, Michael D. Boggs, 53, Pea Ridge, claimed the dogs and received a citation in connection with animal at large.

2:08 p.m. Police investigated a two-vehicle motor-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 72 just west of It'll Do Road, involving vehicles driven by Ashlee Pudas, 19, Bentonville, and Melanie Faye Willcuts, 27, Garfield. As a result of the investigation, police cited Willcuts in connection with imprudent driving and Pudas in connection obstructing government operations and no proof of insurance.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Monday, Nov. 12

12:18 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a suspicious circumstance at a residence on Van Dorn Street, police arrested Kelby Rundel, 23, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Dakota C. Vandiver, 25, Rogers, on a Rogers warrant for failure to appear. Vandiver was released to Rogers Police.

7:25 p.m. As a result of a complaint by a resident on McCulloch Street, police issued a verbal no trespass warning to David Shane Nelson, 43, Pea Ridge.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

3:19 p.m. Police were advised by an employee of Pea Ridge Vet Clinic of a dog being dropped off that was reportedly found on Oakley Street. At 4:45 p.m., Nathan Henry, 41, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and was issued a citation in connection with animal at large.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Thursday, Nov. 15

