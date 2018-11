Pea Ridge Community Library News

November 2018

Holiday Closings

The library will be closed Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day, as well as, Nov. 22-25 for Thanksgiving weekend.

Fun for All

Sensory Saturday -- 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 for ages 6 and under.

Family Game Night -- 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 for all ages.

Open Play Lego Day -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 for all ages.

Thanksgiving Origami -- 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 for ages 10 and up.

Kids Who Color -- 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 for ages 4-11.

DIY Teens -- 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 for ages 12-18.

Home School Art Class -- 9:30 a.m. for ages 4-10 and 10 a.m. for ages 11-18 Friday, Nov. 16.

Book Page Craft -- 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 for ages 10 and up.

Teens Who Color -- 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 for ages 12-18.

Adult Zone

Home School Moms Mingle -- met at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and is open to the public.

Chambers Meeting -- will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 and is open to the public.

Library Board Meeting -- will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 and is open to the public.

Friends Of The Library Meeting -- will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 and is open to the public.

Eat Smart be Active -- meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 13 and Nov. 27.

Story Time

11 a.m. Wednesdays -- Toddler Story-time and crafts

Slice of Sewing

Crochet & Knitters Club -- meetings for both days will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 and 20.

Quilter's Club -- meeting is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Friday Flix

A Christmas Carol (PG) -- 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Book Clubs

Adult Book Club -- met at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 -- "We Were Liars"

High School Book Club -- will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 -- "Frankenstein"

Seventh Grade Book Club -- will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 -- "Splintered"

Sixth Grade Book Club -- met at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 -- "Tuck Everlasting"

Hours and Website

Regular library hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sunday. The Pea Ridge Community Library is located at 801 N. Curtis Ave. For information on programs and services, call 479-451-8442 or visit the library website at pearidgecommunitylibrary@gmail.com.

