Two Pea Ridge High School Lady Blackhawks celebrated signing letters of intent for college this week.

Madison McGuire, 17, daughter of Kurt and Robin Otto, committed to Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. McGuire said she plans to major in biology and is interested in research science.

A four-year varsity letterman, McGuire began volleyball in seventh grade and said she "really liked it so stayed with it." She was All-Conference 2017 and 2018, received the Ace Award 2016, 2017, 2018; received the Newcomer of the Year award 2015; was team captain for 2017 and 2018. McGuire's record includes 101 aces and 323 assists for 2018 and 83 aces and 395 assists for 2017.

"From the time she started playing volleyball in seventh grade -- Madison doesn't do anything halfway -- started club ball, too."

"She's always working, always in lessons; she's worked countless hours on her craft. She's a leader in the weight room, in the classroom and on the court," coach Jessica Woods said.

Bridget Willis, 17, daughter of Shane and Shelly Willis, committed to Avila University in Kansas City, Mo. She said she plans to major in kinesthiology and become a physical therapist.

A two-year varsity letterman, Willias was All Conference for 2018. She earned Defensive Player of the Year for 2017 and 2018 and was team captain for 2018. Willis' record includes 313 digs for 2018 and 218 digs for 2017.

"Bridget is a leader and has great enthusiasm," Woods said. "We've always said leaders are made in the weight room and I think that's where she's always shown out. She has the willingness to get the job done that's hard to come by."

"Both of these girls play positions that a lot of times are under-appreciated -- they don't get the glory; they don't have the kills... but they make everything else work," Woods said.

"Madison and Bridget have put in countless hours and worked towards this goal for the last four years," Woods said. "Each of them will take their unique attributes and make their next teams better. They are great young women who are destined to do great things."

