Pea Ridge National Military Park Presents, "I'll be home for Christmas-A Military Christmas Collection. "

Historian Bob Underdown will display his superb collection of Christmas related military post cards, greeting cards, letters and other related Christmas items of soldiers from the American Civil War to present day. "I'll be home for Christmas" will be on display in the park visitor center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. For information, call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge, just off of U.S. Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri.

Community on 11/21/2018