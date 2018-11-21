Find that priceless gift of "connection" on Green Friday, Nov. 23, at Hobbs State Park. According to Chris Pistole, interpreter at Hobbs State Park, Conservation Area, "Instead of stressing out about finding a good deal on the latest gadget this holiday season, let's all take the time to be thankful for all that we have here in northwest Arkansas -- clean water and air, and time with friends and family.

"'Green Friday' is a chance to give a gift that is priceless -- a connection -- a memory! There is true value in our natural areas, recreational activities, and traditions. Getting out and exploring them with friends and family are those priceless connections -- those priceless memories."

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Ark. Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 Where: Hobbs State Park’s visitor center located on Ark. Hwy 12 Cost: All activities free except eagle cruise. Cost $10 Adults + tax, $5 + tax; Children (6-12). Call for eagle cruise reservations.

What is your "connection"? A hike in the woods? Doing a craft?

Pistole said:"Find a real value at Hobbs State Park on Friday, Nov. 23. Reconnect with the things that most of us find important in life. Hobbs is the ideal place to avoid the stress of crowds, long lines, and rain checks on sale items usually associated with the holidays. Consider new family traditions that you may just find priceless. The memories you make will last far longer than the latest gadget."

Green Friday activities include:

• 10 a.m. Shaddox Hollow Hike

• 12:30 p.m. Ozark Plateau Trail Hike for Families

• 1-3 p.m. Marshmallow Roast

• 1-4 p.m. Fly Thing: The Masterful Art of Fooling the Fish

• 1-4 p.m.Eco-friendly Crafts

• 1-4 p.m. Mammal Furs

• 1-4 p.m. Conserving Cats with Turpentine Creek

• 2:30 p.m. Art in the Park

• TBA Cherokee Flute Performance

• 4 p.m. Nature Hike

Community on 11/21/2018