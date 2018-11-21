Photographs submitted

Eighth-grade students in the Pea Ridge High School Agriculture Program received their Discovery Degree Pins recently.

Students earning their Discovery Degree pins learned the FFA creed, had awesome SAEs, and put up with teacher Perry Mason for 14 weeks, Mason said.

Teacher Perry Mason included eighth-grade students in the Pea Ridge High School Agricultura Program this past semester and expressed gratitude to Middle School principal Leslie Moline and High School principal Charley Clark aas well as all of the students' teachers for allowing him to host a special event presenting Discovery Degree pins on Nov. 13.

