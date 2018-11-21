Thursday, Nov. 22

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Nov. 23

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Nov. 24

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment to schedule, call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, Nov. 28

11 a.m. Wednesdays -- Toddler Story-time and crafts

