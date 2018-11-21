New Meadowbrook EH Club

GARFIELD -- Members of the New Meadowbrook Extension Homemaker's Club of Garfield met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the home of Roxie Geddie in Rogers, Ark.

President Karen Launderville brought the meeting to order with members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and she also had the devotions. She gave the program on Diabetes and had information handouts on the subject.

The Fall Council meeting for the entire county will be held at the Gravette Civic Center in Gravette, Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 30.

Food will be taken to God's Pantry in Garfield on Dec. 6 for the volunteers working that day.

Ione Kauffeld, Secretary

Community on 11/21/2018