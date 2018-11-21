The annual Christmas Giving Gallery hosted by members of Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the church at 351 Lee Town Rd.

"This is open to the community," said Chrissie Doyle. "Shoppers can be up to age 15. Children can bring their Christmas shopping list and shop by themselves (with an adult helper) for all their family."

All items are $1 or less. Parents can enjoy free food and drinks while the children shop.

To donate items for the sale, contact Doyle at 479-619-6425.

Community on 11/21/2018