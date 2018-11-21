Pea Ridge choir students worked extremely hard to be chosen for the honor choir.

Catie Hambrick, Tessa Kelley, Laura Hume, Ashley Hansen, Sadie Grigg, Sander van der Veen, Jose Zaragoza, and Tate Christensen have qualified to audition for the all-state choir in February.

Students in honor choir include Senior High: Catie Hambrick, Tessa Kelley, Laura Hume, Ashley Hansen, Sadie Grigg, Sander van der Veen, Jose Zaragoza, Tate Christensen, Morgan Rowlee andCailey Bowie (alternate); and Junior High: Alyssa Rickman, Natalie Graham, Jillian Elington, Natalie Burnett, DJ Bauhaus, Cadence Townzen, Gabby Mahoney, Emily Benson, Max Scholtes and Cadence Woodie (alternate).

Recently these students worked with outstanding choral clinicians and put on a performance at the Arrend Arts Center in Bentonville, according to choir director Sara Beth Eubanks.

Community on 11/21/2018