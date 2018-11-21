Wednesday, Nov. 14

4:38 p.m. Janet Rainwater, 24, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County; felony first-degree forgery out-of-state

Thursday, Nov. 15

10:23 a.m. Matthew Taylor Rains, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear by Benton County

2:12 p.m. Shantera Nicole Adams, 32, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Correction, Bentonville, felony parole violation

3:56 p.m. Patrick Benu Foster, 23, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Friday, Nov. 16

4:35 p.m. Allison Elizabeth Wolbert, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court

Saturday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m. Gail Ann Mullis, 53, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, driving left of center

Sunday, Nov. 18

3:21 Lori Mahony, 47, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; careless driving; no proof insurance

8:55 a.m. Bobby Wayne Jones, 48, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

11:10 p.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 35, Pea Ride, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

11:56 p.m. Ruby Alice Corshia, 56, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; no proof of insurance

