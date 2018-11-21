Everyone needs a vacation once in a while and we recently spent a three-day weekend relaxing at the Folk Center of the Ozarks in Mountain View, Ark.

We went in the middle of October. The time of year one chooses to go can make a difference in the scenery on the drive over. It is a lovely drive at any time of year but the Fall foliage of October provided a variety of colors in a setting that can best be described as a scenic wonderland. Don't be disappointed if you go too early for the Fall color because the green mountains can best be described as lush and inviting. It seemed every where there was level ground the farmers were cutting and baling big round bales of hay making an awesome setting for the Fall foliage we enjoyed.

The area around Mountain View offers not only scenery but a true Ozark cave at Blanchard Springs State Park.This attraction draws people from almost every state over the course of a year and adds to the attraction of the Folk Music which is the hallmark of Mountain View and what drew us there on a repeat visit.

The area is definitely a tourist destination and the choice of accommodations are as great as the selection of musicians and their folk music. It is a pleasant place to visit just to relax if one doesn't care for the music. The Folk Center, motels, hotels and cabins offer a variety of economical places to unwind.

This is not an attempt to convince anyone to visit Mountain View. I don't have an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce so this is free advertisement just to say we enjoy their town. The down-home flavor of folk music in a simple setting reminded me of growing up on Sugar Creek. My grandparent's home was frequently the gathering place for Saturday evening card games and folk music provided by the local young people who simply enjoyed playing together. There was always popcorn, lots of homemade candy -- and probably other homemade items of the liquid variety -- but I was too young to know. That experience set the stage for my life-long love of true folk music -- not county, not Western, but true simple folk music.

What we shared with the musicians at Mountain View was more than just the music. The musicians we went to see draw you into the atmosphere of caring about the music and the performers. This is not the Grand Old Opry of Nashville. What we go to Mountain View to see is the simple, personal performance of entertainers who become friends and musicians like part of the family. There are no mass audiences with screaming teenage kids seeking sexual-oriented entertainment. They wouldn't understand nor enjoy the pure beauty of hands producing unmistakably pure music from well worn but loved musical instruments.

We enjoy a small group named "Harmony.'" We have seen them several times before locally in Springdale, at Hobbs State Park and previously in Mountain View. The three-person group consists of Robert and Mary Gillihan and Dave Smith. They generally perform to smaller intimate audiences made up of older folks like us who seek them out to celebrate the companionship of folk music, Ozark history and the joy of things that remind us of the past. We originally heard them at a performance at the Folk Center and were so impressed we hear them when we can.

There are audiences that prefer the elaborate settings of Nashville, with sequined costumes and smoke machines playing today's version of country music. There is a place in the world for the Hollywood bred entertainers who work the Las Vegas shows and make world tours. They are the name entertainers who perform at awards ceremonies where elaborate sound systems make you wonder if they are dubbing a song. They probably would not be happy at Mountain View.

We attended Harmony's last scheduled show of the year in a small building that perhaps seated 50 people and was designed for groups like theirs. There were no microphones because we were all as close to the stage as we chose. No one had special reserved seating on the front row. This was the first time we had been in this crowd but there were no strangers -- just a group of people enjoying the evening with entertainers you probably wouldn't recognize on the street without instruments.

The owner of the building wasn't trying to compete with the Folk Center's larger entertainment center which also has good, pure, folk music. He was seeking the intimate setting for people like us who want to get away from the busy life-style of northwest Arkansas and get back to a less hectic period -- back to a time where values were your word and music came with the purity of an Ozark Mountain stream.

Our thanks go out to Harmony for their contribution to the preservation of true Folk Music. They are on CDs and have a website but they are worth driving to Mountain View to hear in person.

•••

Editor's note: Leo Lynch, an award-winning columnist, is a native of Benton County and has deep roots in northwest Arkansas. The opinions expressed are those of the author. He is a retired industrial engineer and former Justice of the Peace.

Editorial on 11/21/2018