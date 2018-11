TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Varsity Blackhawks, coached by head coach Trent Loyd, are: Trey Anderson, Noah Peterson, Carson Rhine, Jake Ingram, Cole Brown, Landon Allison, Nick Coble, Hunter Rains, Wes Wales, Brandon Whatley, Greydon Edwards, Alex Wilkerson, Will Feemster, Mike Ericson, Mazon Harris, David Andrus, Anthony Bleything, Mac Bowen, Jake Talley, Cooper Tillman and Samual Tillman. Managers are Mark Burkett, Kyle Hall and Dalton Jacobs. Assistant coaches are Shay Baldwin, Dalton Palarino and Blake Rudolph.

Sports on 11/17/2018