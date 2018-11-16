Two Pea Ridge High School Lady Blackhawks celebrated signing letters of intent for college this week.

Madison McGuire, 17, daughter of Kurt and Robin Otto, committed to Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. McGuire said she plans to major in biology and is interested in research science.

Bridget Willis, 17, daughter of Shane and Shelly Willis, committed to Avila University in Kansas City, Mo. She said she plans to major in kinesthiology and become a physical therapist.

“Both of these girls play positions that a lot of times are under-appreciated — they don’t get the glory; they don’t have the kills… but they make everything else work,” coach Jessica Woods said.

See next week’s TIMES for the full story.