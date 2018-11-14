EVENTS

1906 Medical Tour of the Ozarks

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Timothy G. Nutt, director of the UAMS Historical Research Center in Little Rock, will present a program entitled, "Dr. W. A. Jaquith and His 1906 Tour of the Ozarks," at noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Jaquith was an examiner for the Prudential Insurance Company, who traveled throughout Arkansas documenting the fitness of the company doctors.

Make a Holiday Ornament

Kids of all ages are invited to make and take a holiday ornament at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Arkansas Nature Photography

Nature photographer Tim Ernst will present a slide program entitled, "Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 11/14/2018