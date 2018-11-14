EVENTS
1906 Medical Tour of the Ozarks
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
118 W. Johnson Ave.
Springdale, AR 72764
479-750-8165
shilohmuseum.org
Timothy G. Nutt, director of the UAMS Historical Research Center in Little Rock, will present a program entitled, "Dr. W. A. Jaquith and His 1906 Tour of the Ozarks," at noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Jaquith was an examiner for the Prudential Insurance Company, who traveled throughout Arkansas documenting the fitness of the company doctors.
Make a Holiday Ornament
Kids of all ages are invited to make and take a holiday ornament at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.
Arkansas Nature Photography
Nature photographer Tim Ernst will present a slide program entitled, "Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM
LifeWriters
LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Wireless Society
The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.Community on 11/14/2018
Print Headline: Shiloh Museum