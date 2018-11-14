50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 3 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 14, 1968

Merchandise tentatively estimated at $200 in value was taken in a break-in sometime Saturday night at Aunt Sally's Grocery and Market, located two miles east of Pea Ridge on Ark. Hwy. 72. The backdoor to the business had been broken and pried open with a crow bar. Also damaged in the forced entry was an inside door leading from the storage section to the store proper. Mrs. Sally Green, owner, said that among things taken were shells, four BB guns and a case of BBs, a radio, one case of canned pop, a dozen frozen steaks, five gallons of milk, fishing lures, flashlights, cookies, a case of beef stew, several loaves of bread, numerous articles of clothing.

Benton Countians turned thumbs down-once again-on an initiated act that would have made the manufacture or sale of intoxicating liquors legal. The vote across the county went roughly two to one against the act, but Pea Ridge turned it down almost four to one. Locally, it was 116 for and 426 against it. The county library tax also was rejected-by Pea Ridge, 274 to 226 and by the county, 8,557 to 5,688. The continuing 3-mill road tax for maintenance of county roads passed 385 to 136 in Pea Ridge and 9,973 to 4,557 in the county.

Primarily called a "show and pleasure horse," the Tennessee Walking horse is the choice of Lloyd Miller of Pea Ridge. Miller has a registered mare, Elkhorn Rose, and this year's colt, Stand Watie. Elkhorn, now 11 years old, has had nine colts and show the colors of the original stock of a strawberry roan.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 13 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1978

The police radio issue is settled, the trash hauling and police car matters are still pending and the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday evening went into executive session to hear requests from city employees for salary/wage increases and discuss employment policies and conditions -- no decisions were made. As the first order of business, Mayor Cotton Carter explained why he had authorized the purchase of a new base radio system for the Police Department. "They just couldn't satisfactorily communicate with other police agencies." He made the decision, he said, because this lack of adequate radio communication was endangering the protection of the citizens of Pea Ridge and the city's employees, including the police themselves.

By a margin of 14 votes, the voters of Pea Ridge refused to approve the issuance of general obligation street improvement bonds in the principal amount of $85,000 at the election Nov. 7. The bond issue had been proposed for the purpose of financing the construction, widening and straightening of streets, alleys and boulevards within the corporate limits of the city.

Sportsman of the year award was presented to Pea Ridge businessman/race car driver, Johnny Bone, at the Thunderbird Speedway racing banquet in Muskogee, Okla., at the end of the racing season. Bone's dirt track racing career began five years ago, the year he was chosen "Rookie of the Year" in Neosho, Mo. He races in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 23 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 17, 1988

The destruction of mail boxes on Pea Ridge rural routes is a serious problem, says postmaster Stanley Buttry, and it is raising the ire of residents. Buttry said, "I was talking to Kelly Wallace (Pea Ridge marshal) at noon and I asked him how many calls he had in the city this year (involving mail box damages) and he said 100 or more."

Ozy Murphy, Elementary School principal announced the first teacher of the year at both the elementary and high school level. Carla Bourne was named teacher of the year for the high school and Louisa Duncan was named elementary teacher of the year. Linda Burrell, third grade teacher was selected as runner up. School Board president Ronnie Foster presented each teacher with a plaque. Janet Spivey received a token of appreciate from the school board for all of her work.

While the 18 and older crowd was at the local voting booths on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 8- and 9-year-olds in Danielle Maulden's social studies class at Pea Ridge Elementary were at their own voting booth. This was the culmination of social studies unit on political election. In this unit, they learned how to campaign, what the campaign workers do, what the president and vice presidential candidates have to go through, and why there is a Secret Service.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 33 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1998

Veterans Day was observed in an impressive and moving ceremony at the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium on Nov. 11. Area veterans representing all branches of armed forces were in attendance. The keynote speaker for the event was newly elected State Sen. David Bisby, who ranked second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, and recently placed his own bars on his oldest son as he achieved the rank of second lieutenant. Bisby said, "Veterans Day started in 1918 at the end of World War I. World War I was to be the war to end all wars, and I'm sure all those who fought in that war prayed that it would be," he said. Unfortunately, history has proved that to be untrue.

Once again, the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Marching Band held its head up high with pride through another football season. The band put in long, hardworking hours to bring together and excellent halftime performance. All that hard work paid off in the end, because the band exploded at all three contests that they participated in. To end the contest season, David Dickey, band director, said, "I am very proud of this year's band for their hard work and dedication."

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 43 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2008

Options for increasing the income of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were to be presented to the Pea Ridge City Council Tuesday during the regular council meeting. Fire Chief Frank Rizzio said the current rate for city customers on city water is $2 a month, a rate that was established in 1986 and has not increased. He prepared several alternatives to the department's budget with no increase, with a $1 per month increase and with a $2 per month increase.

As the first and only chairman of the Missouri-Arkansas Partnership, Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree was honored as an integral part to Benton County being named an Arkansas Community of Excellence. Crabtree was honored Tuesday, along with Benton County Judge Gary Black, for their work in meeting the criteria for the certification. Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe certified Benton County as an "Arkansas Community of Excellence." Benton County is the latest county in Arkansas to receive state approval for an economic development plan that reaches across state lines.

Second-grade students at Pea Ridge Elementary recently participated in the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program. Parent volunteers read books to the classes and each child is allowed to keep a book. This was the first of three book distributions to the school this year. The Junior Auxiliary of Rogers/Bentonville and Pea Ridge Elementary PTO are co-sponsors of the program.

