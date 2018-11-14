Police Chief Ryan Walker resigned from the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Walker was suspended for three days for "conduct," Crabtree said. He tendered his letter of resignation from the Pea Ridge Police Department effective Dec. 1, 2018, according to Crabtree, who when asked if he had asked for the resignation, said: "He tendered his resignation."

Crabtree said Police Capt. Chris Olson will assume the duties of interim Chief of Police on Dec. 1.

Walker's letter, dated Nov. 5, stated: "Mayor Crabtree, I respectfully notify you of my intent to resign from my position as Chief of Police effective December 1, 2018. There was no certain incident or decision that was made that lead me to this decision other than pursuing other opportunities to better my family. I appreciate the time you have allowed me to serve the great citizens of Pea Ridge for the past 12+ years on the Police Department and 15+ years on the Fire Department. Thank you, Ryan Walker"

Walker was hired in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011. In 2013, he was a lieutenant. In 2014, he was named interim police chief after the retirement of long-time police chief, Tim Ledbetter. He was certified as a law enforcement and radar instructor in Arkansas in 2011.

Walker also worked on the Pea Ridge Fire Department where he began in 2004. He was named firefighter of the year in 2012 along with two other firefighters. He was a captain on the Fire Department in 2015, when he applied for the police chief position. He was a firefighter/emergency medical technician.

