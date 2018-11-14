Warrants:

• Sascha Schreibvogel, 37, Bentonville, failure to appear

• Isaac C. Torres, 29, Rogers, failure to pay time pay

• Michael R. Ohl, 20, Garfield, failure to appear

Friday, Nov. 2

2:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Thomas A. Brooks, 48, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Nov. 3

10:23 a.m. Police were advised there was a person dressed in all black at the library and he was intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Timothy P. Simpkins, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with public intoxication.

Sunday, Nov. 4

10:46 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher C. Perry, 24, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register the vehicle over 60 days and no proof of insurance.

Monday, Nov. 5

8 a.m. Police were notified of a dog at large near the Primary School. It was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. On Nov. 7, Angela Becker, 46, Rogers, claimed the dog and was issued a citation in connection with animal at large.

3:55 p.m. A business owner reported a vehicle abandoned in front of his business on East Pickens. Police had the vehicle towed.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

8 a.m. Police received a report of a stray dog near a residence on McCulloch Street. It was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. On Thursday, Nov. 8, Shane Nelson, 43, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and was issued a citation in connection with animal at large.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

1:56 a.m. While on patrol, police observed a vehicle parked "off to the side of the roadway" and a male walking about 75 yards away. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cameron Scott McKnight, 22, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge and Bella Vista.

4 p.m. An employee at Tobacco World reported someone had tampered with the door knob to the building.

8:17 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Asboth Street for a report of a stray dog. The resident agreed to transport the dog to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

