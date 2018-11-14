Photograph submitted Pea Ridge Junior High and Senior High cheerleaders traveled to Har-Ber High School to the Wildcat Invitational Cheer Competition recently. Jr. High was awarded first place in the Jr. High 4A Division and Kiowa Morris was awarded second place for Jr. High individual Jump competition.
Photograph submitted
Print Headline: Jr. Cheer are champs