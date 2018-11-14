I pray that all is going well with you. Sometimes we may feel as though our "little bit" couldn't possibly make a difference, but that is just the deception the enemy hopes we'll fall into. We tend to like the ditch the best; either we think too little of ourselves or we think to highly! As long as we're looking at ourselves, in any way, shape or form, we are not looking at Jesus and who HE is.

This time of year is absolutely my favorite!

I know that lots of people enjoy the beautiful color and the cooler weather, and I admit those are part of the attraction for me as well. But I enjoy fall because it brings with it a sense of slowing down. I just love to watch the wind blow and the leaves fall to ground. It just reminds me that the earth is getting ready to take a rest. I need to be reminded of that, because I generally like to GO, GO, GO! But I'm learning that rest is good and part of God's equation for our well being so that we remain balanced!

My prayer for you this month is that you will take some time to enjoy the beauty of FALL and enter into God's rest. Proverbs 3:5,6 says to trust in the Lord with ALL your heart and He will make your paths straight. God wants us to take up His yoke, which is easy and light and balanced! When we enter God's rest, we allow Him to empower us to fulfill His purposes. So focus on Jesus and who He is in you. Allow the Holy Spirit to strengthen you in your inner person, because YOU are His hope in Glory!

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 11/14/2018