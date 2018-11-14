Optimist Club

The Pea Ridge Optimist Club is promoting a "Letters from Santa" fundraiser. For a donation of $5, a personalized letter from Santa will be sent to your child. The letter will include suggested areas of improvement, hints as to what Santa will be bring them this holiday, and a few other small surprises.

Order forms are available at Arvest Bank, Equity Bank and the Pea Ridge Community Library. Completed form can be returned with the $5 donation in a sealed envelope to any of the locations listed or by mailing to the Pea Ridge Optimist Club, P.O. Box 824, Pea Ridge, AR 72751. All orders must be received by Dec. 1, 2018.

"This is the 100th year anniversary of the Optimist Organization so in celebrating that milestone, we hope to get at least 100 letters ordered from the Pea Ridge area," Sandy Lastater, project chair person, said. "All proceeds will benefit cancer research and other cancer related service projects so it's a great fundraiser to support."

Optimist International is one of the world's largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto "Friend of Youth," Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization's website at www.optimist.org.

Community on 11/14/2018