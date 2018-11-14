City officials will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in a Committee of the Whole meeting to review the 2019 city budget. City department heads are scheduled to be on hand to answer questions about each department's budgets.

Following the committee meeting, the Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m.

Both meetings are open to the public.

The agenda for the Council meeting is:

• Approve the minutes of the Oct. 16, 2018, regular meeting

• Phillip Fink, Habitat for Humanity, waive impact fees

• Life Safety Awards, Pea Ridge Fire Department

• Res. No. 417, adopting a budget for 2019

• Nathan See, new vehicle state contract purchase

• Ken Hayes, approve bids for waste water treatment plant

• Council/Planning Commission pay

• Employee end of year merit awards

• Set December Council Meeting for Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

