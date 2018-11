Photograph submitted

Pea Ridge High School Senior Choir members participating in Regional comeptition include, front row, from right: Tessa Kelley, Laura Hume and Morgan Rowlee; middle: Catie Hambrick, Sadie Grigg and Ashley Hansen; back: Jose Zaragoza, Sander van der Veen and Tate Christensen. See next week's TIMES for more on the choir's achievements.

Community on 11/14/2018