Remembering home lighting by lamplight

A few days ago as I began the day as usual, listening to KURM Radio out of Rogers, a regular daily devotional segment came on in which the speaker recalled the kerosene lamps which families once used for home lighting at nighttime. The illustration focused on the cloth wick which drew the kerosene from the reservoir up to the flame, and how so long as the fuel didn't run low the flame would burn, producing light, but the wick would not be consumed. But if the kerosene was allowed to get too low, the wick itself would begin to burn away, producing ugly and messy black smoke and fouling the lamp. It was an illustration of how the life of the mind and heart thrives when supplied generously with God's truths, but goes awry when God's good grace is neglected and the life is not nourished by divine truth.

