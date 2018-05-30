Boundless Grace breaks ground

Photograph submitted Breaking ground for the new Boundless Grace Baptist Church on Sunday, May 6, 2018, were, front row, from left: Jonathan Waters, youth pastor; Zeke Garcia -- Worship Pastor; Perry Baker; Bob Billingsley, Building Committee Chairman; Billie Peavey; Barbara Owen; Jan Seth; RuthAnn Cobb; Jerry Sheridan; H.D. Sharp; Josh Ramsey, Senior Pastor; Second row: Steve Collier, Legacy Construction Management; and Richard Johnson, Legacy Construction Management. Building Committee members not shown are Roger McDaniel and Tim Small.

Boundless Grace Baptist Church, Rogers, 222 Little Flock Drive on the north side of Rogers, broke ground for a new sanctuary Sunday, May 6. The new sanctuary will seat 300, about twice the church's current capacity. Construction will also include remodeling and updating existing space in the church to better serve the community.