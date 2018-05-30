Boundless Grace breaks ground
Church is expanding
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Boundless Grace Baptist Church, Rogers, 222 Little Flock Drive on the north side of Rogers, broke ground for a new sanctuary Sunday, May 6. The new sanctuary will seat 300, about twice the church's current capacity. Construction will also include remodeling and updating existing space in the church to better serve the community.
