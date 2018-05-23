Attorney granted more time in rape case

BENTONVILLE -- The attorney for a man charged in a 20-year-old rape case received more time to review documents from prosecutors. Grant Hardin, 49, is charged with three counts of rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hardin is accused of raping a Rogers schoolteacher in 1997.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.