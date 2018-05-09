Track boys finish third at state

The varsity boys were oh so close to a state championship at the 4A State Track and Field Meet last week in Pocahontas. The Blackhawks scored a school record 65 points at the state meet, giving them third in the final standings.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.