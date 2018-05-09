Pea Ridge National Military Park increases entrance fee

The National Park Service announced Pea Ridge National Military Park will modify its entrance fees to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs to enhance the visitor experience. Effective June 1, 2018, the entrance fees to the park will be $20 per vehicle or $15 per motorcycle. A $10 per adult fee will be charged to those adults 16 and above entering the park on a bicycle or on foot. An annual park pass will cost $35.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.