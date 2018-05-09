Mother-daughter tea slated

If you haven't heard the buzz around town about the upcoming Mother's Day Tea that the Friends of the Pea Ridge Community Library group is hosting Saturday, May 12, then this article is just what you need! Before you dismiss this because maybe you don't have daughters at home, this will be a perfect pre-Mother's Day outing with, not only daughters, but your girlfriends as well!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.