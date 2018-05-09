Attorney hangs shingle in town
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
He didn't set out to become a lawyer, said Brian Campbell, an attorney who has recently set up practice in town. A native of Springdale, Campbell, 37, graduated from Springdale High School in 1999 then from the University of Arkansas with a double major in marketing and business administration.
