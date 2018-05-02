Tax considered
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
City officials are contemplating adding a city sales tax. "We're going to have to start thinking about it in the near future," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said at a recent City Council committee of the whole meeting. "We have a lot of projects."
