New bidding system desinged to reduce costs
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- The state Transportation Department has begun a new type of bidding and contracting that is designed to reduce cost overruns while increasing accountability.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.