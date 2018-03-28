Tobacco ban contemplated in city parks

Prohibiting tobacco from city parks was considered and tabled by City Council members at their regular meeting Tuesday, March 20. An ordinance "declaring all pubic parks owned or operated by the city ... to be tobacco-free" was presented Tuesday and after discussion, tabled while city officials gather more information and public input.

