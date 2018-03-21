Bicycle path proposed at Military Park

The National Park Service is proposing to allow bicycle use on two new multi-use trails connecting the park with other proposed trail routes in adjacent communities linking to the regional trail network, which is identified in the Northwest Arkansas Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The trails were originally proposed as part of a Trail Master Plan/Environmental Assessment which is available for review at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/peri.

