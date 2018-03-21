Bare trees bear clues

By Flip Putthoff

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Cris Jones (from right) and Eleanor Jones show hikers how to identify trees by their bark and branches. The group identified tall hardwoods, such as oaks and hickories, and shorter understory trees like red buds and dogwoods. The tree identification hike on Feb. 17 2018 was held on two miles of the Back 40 Trail System in Bella Vista.
How can you tell it's a dogwood tree? By its bark, of course. Long before dogwoods sprout their tell-tale blossoms in spring, wanderers in the barren woods identify these small understory trees by the distinctive rough bark on the dogwood's trunk.

