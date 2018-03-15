Three expelled
School officials take threats seriously
Thursday, March 15, 2018
School officials and School Board members faced difficult decisions Monday night as they contemplated the expulsion of three high school students for three separate incidents, one of which involved weapons and the other a verbal threat.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.