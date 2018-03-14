Hard work is no stranger to Mrs. June
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
The epitome of a strong woman, June Sherman has retired after more than a half century of working two different careers, but not to a life of leisure.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.