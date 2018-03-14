College news
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE -- The names of University of Arkansas students who graduated at the end of the fall 2017 semester, or who earned recognition on the Chancellor's list and/or their college's Dean's list are now available online on the U of A Academic Awards webpage.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.