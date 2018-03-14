College news

FAYETTEVILLE -- The names of University of Arkansas students who graduated at the end of the fall 2017 semester, or who earned recognition on the Chancellor's list and/or their college's Dean's list are now available online on the U of A Academic Awards webpage.

