Kindergarten registration begins
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Pea Ridge Primary School registration for the 2018/2019 school year for kindergarten students will be held 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day March 12 through March 16.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.