'In God we trust' signs donated to school

Hundreds of posters proclaiming the national motto "In God we trust" have been distributed and soon will be on display in some of Northwest Arkansas' public schools. More than 200 posters were presented to Pea Ridge School superintendent Rick Neal by Josh Ramsey, pastor of Boundless Grace Baptist Church, and members of the American Legion.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.