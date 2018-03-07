Blackhawks make Elite 8

The Blackhawk boys basketball team fought their way into the Elite Eight of the 4A State Tournament, capturing their 28th victory of the season with a 56-55 nail biter victory over Dumas, but then saw their season come to a close after losing to Batesville Southside 62-45 in the quarter-final round.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.