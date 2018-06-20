State is enforcing child support
Lottery revenue increases
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- In the first six months of this fiscal year, the state Office of Child Support Enforcement suspended drivers' licenses of 4,344 non-custodial parents who had fallen behind on their legal obligation to help with financial support for their children.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.