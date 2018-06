Staff photograph by Jason Ivester Doug Dorothy of Lowell scanned a quadrant with his metal detector in Ruddick's Field at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. "That's Civil War right there," he called as he unearthed his first piece of canister shot for the day. Archaeologists from the Arkansas Archeological Survey, park staff and volunteers surveyed 27 acres of the field, searching for remnants of the Civil War battle fought here in 1862.