New school to face north

The Pea Ridge School District Board of Education at its meeting Monday chose the orientation of the new high school building. The building will be located on a 40-acre tract bordered by Arkansas Highway 94, Hazelton Road and It'll Do Road. After discussion and looking at drawings, the board voted to have the building face State Hwy. 94 with entrances off Hazelton Road and Ark. Hwy. 94 and potentially a third entrance off It'll Do Road.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.