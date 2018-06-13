Make new friends, but keep the old

In case you missed the party on June 2, the library kicked off its Summer Reading Program with a bang! The Friends of the Library group was happy to help fund many of the activities which included a bounce house, dunk tank, food, face painting and a DJ.

