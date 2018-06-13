Archaeologists, historians, volunteers differ on 'coolest'

File photo Mark Wheeler of Garfield showed a piece of cannon shot uncovered in Ruddick's Field at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Pieces retrieved in a spring break dig in 2016 directed by the Arkansas Archeological Survey will be returned after a three-year study to the National Parks Service and perhaps displayed at the local park.

Everybody always wants to know what was the coolest piece we found," said Jamie Brandon, state archaeologist based at the University of Arkansas with the Arkansas Archeological Survey. "But archaeologists find the really cool things in patterns.