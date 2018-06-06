Volunteers building bike trail

By Melissa Gute

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Sunglasses drop from the nose of Klay Templeton, 4, as he bikes Saturday June 2 2018 along the new trail near Pea Ridge High School. Dozens of bike riders, mostly team members in tne National Interscholastic Cycling Association, formed the trail by riding the route over and over to create a dirt path.
The city's first multiuse, single-track trail will provide the local youth mountain biking team with a place to practice. It will also provide an outdoor recreational amenity for the larger community.

